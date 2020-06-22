Apple announces iPadOS 14 with several new features

Apple today announced iPadOS 14 with several new features, read about them below.
- App Library: This feature automatically organizes apps installed in the iPhone. It organizes the apps based on category and other factors.
- Widgets: This is basically Windows 10 Live Tiles experience. You can place widget anywhere in your home screen. And you can also resize the widgets. You can browse through the widgets in the widgets gallery and add your favorite ones.
- Photos, Calendar, Music app updates:
- All-new sidebar to help you organize your photos, music, and others.
- Siri:
- Instead of launching full-screen experience all the time, Siri can now provide you answers in a small pop-up window without interrupting your workflow.
- New calling experience:
- When you receive a call while using your device, instead of full screen, call UI will now appear on the top of the screen.
- Redesigned search experience:
- Universal Search experience.
- Can be launched from anywhere.
- Search files, apps and even the web.
- Apple Pencil improvements:
- Scribble support.
- Shape recognition.
- Handwriting recognition.
- You can write in any text field using Apple Pencil.
- Smart Selection.
Apple iPad14 OS will also get the new features that were announced as part of iOS14, you can read about it here.
Comments