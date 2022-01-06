If you have been in the market for Apple’s highest-end studio headphones, the Apple AirPods Max, but have been waiting for the price to come down a bit, now may be the time to hit the buy button.

The over-ear wireless headphones with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio is now available for $399 from Woot in the US. Find the deal here.

Apple AirPods Max features:

Design: From the canopy to the ear cushions, every part of AirPods Max is carefully crafted to provide exceptional acoustic performance for each user. The breathable knit mesh canopy, spanning the headband, is made to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. The stainless steel headband frame provides strength, flexibility, and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. Telescoping headband arms smoothly extend and stay in place to maintain the desired fit.

Battery Life: AirPods Max feature great battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.

Find the deal here.