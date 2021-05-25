A few days ago posted about a social network Microsoft imagined would be built into LongHorn, their cancelled Windows XP successor.

It seems Microsoft also intended for many similar features to form part of an advanced collaboration platform for business.

A new video posted by Beta Collector shows features like real-time user presence in email, creating a collaborative work space with intuitive file sharing to share with other users, collecting to remote computers to stream media and much more.

On a day when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke of “the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade,” it seems interesting that the 20-year-old OS appeared somehow more advanced than Windows 10.