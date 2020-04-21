HMD Global is rolling out the Android 10 update to Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 in multiple markets. The company first started rolling out the update to both the devices a couple of weeks back and is now available to the devices in more regions.
For Nokia 4.2 users, the Android 10 update will be available in the following markets and carriers starting today:
- Bulgaria – Vivacom
- Chile
- Colombia – Claro and Movistar
- Czech Republic – T-Mobile and O2
- Ecuador – Movistar
- El Salvador – Claro
- France – Orange
- Germany – Telekom
- Greece – Cosmote
- Guatemala – Claro
- Honduras – Claro
- Hungary – Magyar Telekom
- Italy – TIM
- Macedonia – T-Mobile
- Mexico – Movistar and AT&T
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua – Claro
- Poland – T-Mobile and Orange
- Romania – Telekom RO, OR RO, VF RO and DiGi Ro
- Slovakia – Slovak Telekom
- UK
The update will be available to 10% of the devices today and will seed to 50% of the devices by April 23 and 100% by April 25. For Nokia 3.2 users, the following markets will be getting the updates today:
- Bulgaria – Vivacom
- Ireland
- UK
The rollout will follow a similar path and will reach 100% users by April 25. Nokia recently updated its Android 10 roadmap due to the coronavirus outbreak and is following the update roadmap for both the devices.
