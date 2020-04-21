HMD Global is rolling out the Android 10 update to Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 in multiple markets. The company first started rolling out the update to both the devices a couple of weeks back and is now available to the devices in more regions.

For Nokia 4.2 users, the Android 10 update will be available in the following markets and carriers starting today:

Bulgaria – Vivacom

Chile

Colombia – Claro and Movistar

Czech Republic – T-Mobile and O2

Ecuador – Movistar

El Salvador – Claro

France – Orange

Germany – Telekom

Greece – Cosmote

Guatemala – Claro

Honduras – Claro

Hungary – Magyar Telekom

Italy – TIM

Macedonia – T-Mobile

Mexico – Movistar and AT&T

New Zealand

Nicaragua – Claro

Poland – T-Mobile and Orange

Romania – Telekom RO, OR RO, VF RO and DiGi Ro

Slovakia – Slovak Telekom

UK

The update will be available to 10% of the devices today and will seed to 50% of the devices by April 23 and 100% by April 25. For Nokia 3.2 users, the following markets will be getting the updates today:

Bulgaria – Vivacom

Ireland

UK

The rollout will follow a similar path and will reach 100% users by April 25. Nokia recently updated its Android 10 roadmap due to the coronavirus outbreak and is following the update roadmap for both the devices.

Via Neowin