As expected, Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to Galaxy Note 10, smartphones running Android 9 Pie update. The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update was earlier available only to those who registered in the OneUI 2.0 Beta program, but it’s now available to every Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10e user in Germany. So, it should soon be available in other markets.

The first Samsung Galaxy smartphone to receive the Android 10 update was the Galaxy S10. The latest Android update is available for all the Galaxy S10 users in various countries, including India, the UK, Poland, Spain.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system and the latest Android security patch of December. The OneUI 2.0 update weighs around 1.9GB.

Samsung was supposed to start the Android 10 rollout in India and China from the month of January next year and the Galaxy Note10 series will be among the first Galaxy handsets to receive the update. Nevertheless, it now appears that the Korean manufacturer has decided to ship it one month prior to the original release date and that is good news for all Galaxy Note10 users.