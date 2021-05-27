Amazon’s Prime Gaming has new rewards for June

Another month rolls around and there are new goodies as always. We’ve seen what PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold have to offer, but now it’s time for Amazon to throw their free hat into the ring.

This month brings in new exclusive Prime Gaming content for the ever-popular, Fall Guys, FIFA 21, VALORANT and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Also in this month, Games with Prime grows even more with a selection of games across different genres.

Fall Guys – This month, Prime Gaming members get a new Burning Circuits Costume and 6500 Kudos to help kick off the festivities of Season 5.

FIFA 21 – Once again FIFA 21 gets a new player pack this month, an 81+ OVR Player Pack to be precise, which includes 1 Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players and 5 Gold Rare Players.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – To help your Viking settlements grow, Prime Gaming is offering a Druidic Settlement Bundle for June. This includes a Black Raven Settlement Pack, Mystical Settlement Pack and 5x One Hour XP Boosters.

VALORANT – Receiving another spray this month, VALORANT is getting the Pity Party spray, so you can taunt your enemies, or your team, with a tiny violin.

As always, Games with Prime is also growing this month with six new games for you to choose from when they arrive on Just 1st, these games are Batman – The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss, and Mugsters.