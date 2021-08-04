After a successful open beta that saw over “16 million total hours” of playtime, and a few dead GPUs, Amazon Game Studios has chosen to push New World back once again until September 28th 2021. 

“We want New World’s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during the Closed Beta,” the Amazon Game Studios team explained in a tweet announcing the fourth, and hopefully final, delay. 

“We’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game,” the team continued before ultimately announced that “New World’s new global launch date is September 28th 2021.” 

While a fourth delay is obviously a little bit concerning after Cyberpunk 2077 proved that a delayed game isn’t always a good one, hopefully, Amazon Games Studios can put this extra time to good use to make New World as enjoyable as it has been throughout its previews

Originally being planned for a release all the way back in May of 2020, New World has gone through a number of delays and a bevvy of changes to make it into the game that it is today, or at least the game it will be on September 28th 2021 when it finally launches. Maybe.

Comments