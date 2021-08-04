After a successful open beta that saw over “16 million total hours” of playtime, and a few dead GPUs, Amazon Game Studios has chosen to push New World back once again until September 28th 2021.

“We want New World’s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during the Closed Beta,” the Amazon Game Studios team explained in a tweet announcing the fourth, and hopefully final, delay.

“We’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game,” the team continued before ultimately announced that “New World’s new global launch date is September 28th 2021.”

While a fourth delay is obviously a little bit concerning after Cyberpunk 2077 proved that a delayed game isn’t always a good one, hopefully, Amazon Games Studios can put this extra time to good use to make New World as enjoyable as it has been throughout its previews.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

Originally being planned for a release all the way back in May of 2020, New World has gone through a number of delays and a bevvy of changes to make it into the game that it is today, or at least the game it will be on September 28th 2021 when it finally launches. Maybe.