How can I try Amazon’s new Titan Image Generator? New DALL-E, Midjourney rival is finally here

DALL-E took over the internet by storm when it was first brought into GPT 4-powered ChatGPT Plus. Now, there seems to be a new competitor in town: Amazon and its new Titan Image Generator.

Announced during its re:Invent conference today, the tech giant boasted that their new AI marvel can do more than just generate new images with a prompt text in English.

It can also customize existing images, maybe it’ll work like the Generative Expand feature on Adobe Photoshop & Microsoft Designer.

“The model can understand complex prompts with multiple objects and generates relevant images. It is trained on high-quality, diverse data to create more accurate outputs, such as realistic images with inclusive attributes and limited distortions,” says Amazon in the official announcement.

You can customize the model with your data to create images that fit your brand or style, like refine the model using pictures from a past marketing campaign for example.

And just like the content credential system on Bing Image Creator, every image produced by Amazon Titan automatically includes an invisible watermark to discreetly identify AI-generated images.

Titan Image Generator is currently available in preview for AWS customers, so you’d need to be a customer to be able to take the new AI image generator out for a spin.