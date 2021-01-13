In an effort to add more subscribers to its streaming platform in India, Prime Video, Amazon is now offering a mobile-only subscription plan. The new Prime Video mobile edition will cost as low as INR 89(~ $1.22). However, the new subscription plan is available for Airtel prepaid customers at this moment. Additionally, Amazon is offering a free month trial for its mobile-only subscription plan.

Amazon Prime video mobile edition will offer all Amazon Originals, movies, and shows, but you’ll have to enjoy them in Standard quality. And this should not be a problem since you’ll be watching it on your smartphone. Apart from movies and TV shows, Airtel prepaid customers will get 6GB of mobile data for 28 days.

Amazon shared no details on whether or not they’re planning to make the Prime Video mobile edition available for everyone in India, nor it gave us any details about its plans to introduce a similar plan in other parts of the world.

This is not the first time India is seeing a streaming giant launching a mobile-only plan. Netflix introduced a subscription plan only for mobile users in India last year, though the company later made it available in other Asian countries like Malaysia. For the sake of comparison, Netflix’s mobile-only plan costs INR 199(~ $2.72).

If you’re based in India., which streaming platform do you prefer? Let us know down in the comments section below.