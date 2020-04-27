Amazon is running a sale on their Echo products, and the best deals are available on the Amazon Echo Show 5 and 8, both ideal for video conferencing between separated families, especially the less technically savvy family members who need a simple to use video calling appliance.

The new Echo Show 8 is now available for just $99 from Amazon US, a whole $30 below the usual retail price.

With a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera shutter, Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s most versatile smart display yet. With a new integration with Food Network, you can watch episodes of cooking shows from Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, and more—and when you see a recipe you like, all you have to do is ask Alexa to save the recipe to view it later. Food Network Kitchen subscribers will also be able to take live and on demand cooking classes from Food Network chefs, get step-by-step cooking instructions, and have access to tens of thousands of recipes. The smart display also supports Amazon’s Prime Video and YouTube.

Highlights of Echo Show 8:

Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Make it yours – Show off your albums from Amazon Photos. Customize your home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Designed to protect your privacy – Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

You can order the Echo Show 8 for $99.99 from here.

Amazon is also selling the Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $69.99, $20 cheaper than the regular price.

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

ECHO SHOW 5 KEY FEATURES

Compact 5.5″ smart display with Alexa ready to help

Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app, or Skype.

Personalize by choosing a favorite clock face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start your day.

Control your privacy with the mic/camera off button or the built-in camera shutter.

You can buy Echo Show 5 here from Amazon.