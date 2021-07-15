If you like to hear music on a smart speaker, then the ones from Amazon are definitely worth looking at, even more so because they’re now selling at a discounted price at Woot. You can now get mouth-watering discounts on a range of Amazon products at Woot. You can check out some of the Amazon products that are selling at discounted prices at Woot below.

Echo Spot: $29.99(was $129.99) Echo Glow smart lamp for kids: $14.99(was $29.99) Amazon Echo(1st Gen): $24.99 Amazon Echo Show(1st Gen): $34.99 Amazon Echo Dot: $19.99 Amazon Echo: $39.99(was $99.99) Amazon Fire TV: $29.99 Amazon smart plug: $11.99(was $24.99)

However, it’s worth noting that the deal is valid till July 16 at 12AM CT, so hurry up! You can see the all deals here at Woot.