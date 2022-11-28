MSI is offering huge discounts on its laptops this Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday, and discounts on Amazon just keep coming. After tons of appealing deals for different laptop brands for Black Friday, Amazon now highlights huge price slashes for numerous MSI laptops today. As usual, Creator 17 is still on the list, but the discounted prices now extend to other models, including MSI GF63, MSI Bravo 15, MSI Creator Z16, and MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo. Below are more detailed descriptions of the deals and their configurations to help you get a better look at each of them.

For a very reasonable price (and now with a 20% discount!), this MSI laptop will offer you an incredibly excellent performance due to its Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3050 TI card, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. With this, it has 40% performance gains over the previous generation, allowing you to seamlessly run old to modern triple-A title games.

MSI Bravo 15 is not the best on the list today, but its affordable price, decent components (especially the keyboard), and satisfactory performance are enough to help you consider it. Specifically, this B5DD-244 Series comes with a configuration composed of an AMD Ryzen R7-5800H CPU, RX 5500M graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Add to that, it is now 23% cheaper today.

Creator 17 holds the biggest discount among the MSI laptops being offered this Cyber Monday. At 31% off, you can save a total of $850 and already get a configuration of Intel Core i7-11800H CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVME SSD, and a Thunderbolt 4 support.

Creator Z16 is a gorgeous laptop worthy of your attention. One of its biggest strengths is its 16:10 QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate that brings an extremely smooth scrolling experience. Add to that, its powerful chips in a thin chassis are an absolute win. For $700 off, you’ll enjoy its Intel Core i9-11900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 2TB NVME SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

Summit E13 Flip EVO is now $300 off on Amazon. Enjoy its flexibility which offers professionals different modes for specific scenarios. Use it as a laptop or a tablet, and its build won’t fail you as it is extremely lightweight, making it an ideal travel unit. Plus, it has a 13″ IPS-level touchscreen that will make presentations and document signings easier. And as if that is not enough, it delivers powerful performance, thanks to its Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 32GB RAM.