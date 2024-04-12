Altman promises Fortune 500 that OpenAI won't use customer data gathered by APIs to train LLMs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI is holding a series of events to introduce itself to corporate clients. This month, CEO Sam Altman led presentations in San Francisco, New York, and London, specifically targeting executives from Fortune 500 companies.

These events were for high-level decision-makers across various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and energy. OpenAI representatives, including Altman and COO Brad Lightcap, presented the company’s offerings, including ChatGPT Enterprise, APIs for integrating OpenAI with existing software, and new text-to-video models. Sora?

OpenAI talked about the potential applications of its technology for various business needs, from call center management to translation services. They also assured attendees that customer data obtained through ChatGPT Enterprise would not be used to train future iterations of the model.

Microsoft already offers access to similar AI tools through its Azure cloud platform and Microsoft 365 suite. Some attendees reportedly questioned the need for a separate offering from OpenAI, considering their existing Microsoft partnerships.

OpenAI representatives reportedly addressed these concerns by highlighting the benefits of their enterprise service, such as direct access to the OpenAI team, the ability to utilize the latest models, and the opportunity to collaborate on custom AI solutions.

They have reported a significant increase in signups for their enterprise products, exceeding 600,000 users. OpenAI has also been meeting with executives at Hollywood studios to promote Sora.

OpenAI is shifting its focus to corporate clients and the creative industry, aiming to diversify revenue streams and compete with Microsoft. Its success in establishing a niche in the enterprise AI solutions market will become clearer in the coming months.

