Alienware has revealed new hardware iterations of the Alienware m17 and m15 gaming laptops, offering new specs for their thin and powerful portable gaming workstations.

Described as being “among the most thinnest and most powerful gaming laptops on the market”, this new spec bump is designed to keep Alienware on top with high-end specs and great cooling.

Paired with the fastest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, this generation Alienware m17 and M15 are unlocked for overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors. To keep things running smooth, the gaming laptops feature new Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design.

Here’s some spec options for the m17:

CPU:

10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-10300H (4-Core, 8MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0)

10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H (6-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0)

10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.3GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0) GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX® 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX® 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD RadeonTM RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 – Max Performance Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz

16GB DDR4 2666MHz

32GB DDR4 2666MHz Display:

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut

17.3″ UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 25ms 500-nits 100% Adobe RGB color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

And here are the options for the M15:

CPU: 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-10300H (4-Core, 8MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0)

10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H (6-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0)

10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.3GHz w/ Turbo Boost 2.0) GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX® 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX® 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD RadeonTM RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design Memory:

8GB DDR4 2666MHz

16GB DDR4 2666MHz

32GB DDR4 2666MHz Display:

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 7ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 7ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut

15.6″ OLED UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 1ms 400-nits 100% DCI-P3 color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

These new versions will become available May 21st with a starting price of $1,499.99 USD (15”) and $1,549.99 USD (17”). For a closer look at the new Alienware m15 and m17 laptops, check them out on the Alienware Arena.