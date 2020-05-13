Alienware has revealed the newest version of their Alienware Area-51 model of laptop in the form of its R2 upgrade.

Described as a “ripped” version of the original Alienware Area-51m, this new and improved version aims to incorporate “desktop-Class Performance with Overclockable CPUs and GPUs” to deliver beastly gaming performance.

The upgraded laptop benefits from an all-new 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM S-series processors, Area-51m features 10 cores, a first for Alienware laptops, 20 threads and up to 5.3GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost to maximize efficiency and drive performance.

Compared to its earlier incarnation, the Area-51m now includes options for AMD Radeon GPUs, specifically the AMD RadeonTM RX 5700M 8GB GDDR6. For a full list of options for specs, look below:

CPU:

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 10700 (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0)

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 10700K (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0)

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900 (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost)

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900K (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz w/Thermal Velocity Boost) GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX® 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

AMD RadeonTM RX 5700M 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 Display: 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 9ms 300-nits 72% NTSC color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology + Tobii Eyetracking technology

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

17.3″ UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 25ms 500-nits 100% Adobe RGB color gamut + Tobii Eyetracking technology

Alienware claims that these impressive specs are all kept cool by the hardware manufacturer’s Cryo-Tech technology which will improve airflow to quell thermal throttling.

It’s available June 9th with a starting price of $3,049.99 USD. For a closer look at the new Alienware Area-51m laptop, check it out on the Alienware Arena.