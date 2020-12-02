Amazon has just made it easier to use its digital assistant in a bilingual household.

Alexa has supported commands in two different languages since 2019, but today the company has made the feature even easier to use.

Previously the feature had to be enabled in the app, but you can now activate it by simply saying “Alexa, speak Spanish” to set a new primary language or “Alexa, speak Spanish and English” enable multiple languages simultaneously.

Alexa now also supports many more bilingual pairs. Alexa can speak German, French, Canadian-French, Japanese, Spanish, US-Spanish, and Hindi, paired with English.

The feature is rolling out now, along with other minor features to make Alexa even easier to use.

via the Verge