Access both Alexa and Google Assistant on the same device. First of its kind.

Alexa and Google Assistant on the same device will be possible with the new JBL Authentics 200, 300, and 500 speakers, coming on September 17. The devices are the first smart speakers that offer access to both Google Assistant and Alexa at any time, according to Google. And you can easily switch between them as well, at any time by saying the corresponding wake words (“Hey Google” and “Alexa”).

This new, multi-assistant capability gives you the option to switch between them for different activities. Simply use the wake word to activate your chosen voice assistant, and whatever you need is just a voice command away. You can even ask Google Assistant or Alexa to stop certain tasks — like timers, reminders and alarms — no matter which one started the request.

Because both Alexa and Google Assistant will be present on these speakers, you’ll also get access to their respective multimedia platforms, such as information from Search, shopping results from Amazon, and songs from YouTube Music or Amazon Music.

You’ll be able to set up both Alexa and Google Assistant by downloading the JBL One app on your phone and following the steps to install them.