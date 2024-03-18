Airgram Review: Can It Boost Meeting Efficiency in 2024?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for a reliable Airgram review? You’re in the right place! I’ve explored and used this platform, so I decided to document it and give you a complete overview. I’ll also show you the ropes with my dedicated how-to guide. Ready?

What Is Airgram?

Airgram is a note-taking AI assistant that produces various outputs based on your online meeting. It supports a wide range of tasks you’d otherwise do manually. Above all, it’s a time-saving platform with a transparent meeting approach.

Features

Although the primary focus is note-taking capabilities, Airgram has much to offer. Let’s dive deep into the features and use cases you can benefit from.

Meeting Notes & Recordings

Airgram produces several outputs, safely archived on the platform:

AI Summary

Action Items

Smart Chapters.

The AI Summary is a great way to understand what was discussed in the meeting. It’s the shortest and the most general output you get.

Moreover, we often discuss potential actions but don’t follow up on them. To prevent this, you can use Action Items output to determine what needs to be done next.

If you participate in a meeting for several hours, it’s easy to forget the main line. That’s why you can use Smart Chapters to refresh your memory and organize an otherwise messy pile of information.

Most importantly, all of Airgram Assistant’s notes are objective. Although you can’t expect absolute accuracy, it doesn’t take sides and documents everything equally.

With this in mind, another critical factor is recording the meeting. Although notes and recordings were two separate things in the past, with Airgram, they become one.

Your notes will have timestamps to verify or clarify if the information is complete.

Meeting Agenda & Collaboration

Airgram brings transparency and clarity to your team with features that help create a common agenda.

This way, you can forget about annoying ‘it could have been an email‘ meetings and put your focus where it matters.

I’ve used Fireflies.AI for some time, and it was a decent experience. However, Airgram’s focus on pre-meeting actions brings value to the whole equation.

Next time you decide to call a meeting with multiple participants, you can use the Agenda feature to define the need.

Additionally, during the meeting, you can collaborate on the meeting notes. These will be available alongside the AI-generated ones.

Once the meeting is finished, you can share the outputs and recordings with your teammates.

Opinion: The people behind Airgram understood that meeting workflow isn’t only about the time people talk together. It’s about the preparation and the follow-up as well! This led them to develop a solution that allows collaboration and supports all three phases.

Scheduling & Booking

Some years ago, I was very excited about Calendly. It allowed me to open available slots for meetings with my colleagues or potential clients. Calendly evolved over the years, but it still doesn’t have available AI features.

That’s where Airgram comes into the equation! This AI-powered note-taker also offers scheduling and booking. You can generate your unique booking page to direct your colleagues or clients.

While some platforms, like Notion AI, support you in creating personal notes (with the help of AI), Airgram is wholly focused on collaboration.

The best part is that, unlike Calendly, it easily integrates with other features I discussed. This means the process is streamlined, so you can track the flow from booking to revising the meeting notes or watching the recording.

Moreover, creating this kind of event is easy. All you have to do is provide the Event Name, Location, and Description.

The Event Name and Description will be visible to the person you send it to. The page will appear with a calendar view with the option to book available slots according to your calendar availability.

Location refers to the digital platform you want to use, but there’s more! Let’s see what these platforms are and the additional hidden gem of Airgram.

Supports Various Meeting Platforms

Airgram currently supports the following online meeting platforms:

Zoom

Google Meet

Microsoft Teams

Webex.

No matter the platform, the Airgram Assistant will join your call and adapt to your workflow.

Unlike Fathom for Zoom and Scribbl for Google Meets, which are specialized for online communication on specific platforms, Airgram is versatile. You’ll love this if you’re like me and sometimes have in-person meetings!

Additionally, it supports in-person meeting transcription. Although using an AI-powered note-taker doesn’t sit with everybody, I see some potential.

Tip: Always ask for the consent of the other parties before you decide to record. AI-powered or not, online or in-person, recording others without their knowledge might still be illegal or unethical.

How To Use Airgram

I’ve decided to write this quick tutorial to help you start with Airgram.

Head to Airgram and hit the Sign up for free button.

Register with your Google or Microsoft account.

You can also use your email address.

Select your use case and transcription language, and hit the Continue button.

This will help Airgram to optimize your experience.

Click on the Quick Record button in the top right corner and select your tool.

I usually use Google Meet.

Select the meeting language, paste the URL, and hit the Start Recording button.

Admit Airgram Bot to join your meeting.

Transcripts of the meeting are available in real-time in your Airgram dashboard.



Extra tips:

Once your meeting finishes, you can revisit the materials in the Library .

. Transcripts are marked with timestamps to navigate the video recording easily.

to navigate the video recording easily. Click on the Performance tab to see the analytics for your meeting.

Finally, I want to direct your attention toward the importance of team collaboration. The app’s most significant benefits are visible only when your team uses it. Only then can you efficiently save time and have synchronized agendas.

Pricing

Airgram pricing is simple. There are two plans available:

Free ($0/month)

Plus ($18/user/month)*

*A 50% discount applies to users who are nonprofits and educators.

Activating the Free plan doesn’t require a credit card. It allows you to record up to five meetings per month, but each recording is limited to 30 minutes.

You can also transcribe audio and video files to one of the eight available languages. Meeting Agenda, scheduling, and screen recording features are also included in the Free plan.

However, if your needs exceed this and you want to collaborate with others, you must go for the Plus plan. With it, you can have unlimited meetings, and the limit is 5 hours per meeting. (I hope you don’t have longer meetings in any case!)

The Plus plan allows up to 100 users to collaborate, and there’s a system for roles in place.

Furthermore, the Airgram subscription isn’t refundable. If you cancel your paid subscription, it’ll stay valid until the end of the billing cycle.

Airgram Review – Verdict

Airgram is a great note-taking assistant that can help you lead meetings before they begin. The features cover everything from (collaborative) preparations and interactive meetings to detailed outputs.

This ‘complete approach‘ is its main strength. On the other hand, the user interface is decent but can sometimes feel overwhelming. Hopefully, this Airgram review has covered all you wanted to know.

A word of caution: If you decide to go with Airgram (or any other similar platform), you’ll be in it for the long run. It can be overwhelming to handle all these features, especially if the whole team is transitioning to it. So, initially, it might be counter-productive, but it should pay off later.