AI Professional Headshot Generator: 9 Amazing Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the right AI professional headshot generator can be tricky, considering the number of options. Even more, some headshot generators don’t work or have bad-quality results.

This is why I took the time to test all the tools I could find and created this comprehensive list. Read on to understand what AI software is best for this task.

Aragon AI is the best AI professional headshot generator, allowing you to transform your average selfies into amazing professional headshots.

This tool was created for professionals who need high-quality headshots in a short amount of time. Whether this is for a project, CV, or LinkedIn profile picture, it helps tremendously.

To use the app optimally, you must upload at least 12 clear-quality selfies, which the AI will use to generate your professional shots. It’ll then create a customized AI face model.

After this process is completed, which takes about 2 hours, Aragain AI will generate 40 AI headshots in various styles. You can customize the style of the photos.

To ensure that other third parties gather none of your data, Aragon AI uses the industry-standard AES-256-bit encryption.

To further improve data privacy, this AI will automatically delete your headshots within 30 days of their creation.

Pros:

Creates amazing headshots that look natural

Can transform casual selfies into hundreds of pro-level headshots

The generation process is speedy

It has a user-friendly interface for the best experience

Cons:

Some users mentioned that the upload process and instructions could be clearer

HeadshotPro is another fantastic AI professional headshot generator that can transform your average selfies into studio-quality headshots.

Getting your AI-generated headshots will take about 2 hours, but the results are worth the wait!

Using HeadshotPro is intuitive, and the process starts by uploading your selfies and then choosing a specific style for the output. After inputting this information, the AI will generate more than 120 headshots.

The overall image quality is excellent. There’s a large variety of backdrops and clothing options for customized results.

The photos produced by HeadshotPro can’t be easily distinguished from real images, but if you’re not satisfied, the company has a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Fast and convenient selfie to professional headshot transformation

Impressive AI-generated headshots with fantastic quality

Budget-friendly when compared to professional photographers

The platform is user-friendly and has an excellent design

Cons:

The results can sometimes be a bit off

The input photo quality needs to be high-grade

ProPhotos is an AI professional headshot generator that impressed me during my testing. Even though it isn’t as powerful as the first few options in the list, it still easily creates realistic headshots.

Using this tool will have you forget about professional business and corporate headshots.

Like similar tools, the process starts by uploading your selfies to the software. Then, the AI will analyze your features and create a realistic AI model of your face.

Then, you can customize how the lighting falls on your face and even add corrections to the image for the best results.

This app works perfectly for business profiles, resumes, social media accounts, etc.

Pros:

Quickly transforms selfies into pro-level headshots

Designed for users who want a professional and speedy image

It has a wide range of positive reviews from a variety of customers

The service is easy to use, and the quality is great

Cons:

Some users have mentioned that occasionally, the app creates cartoony pictures

There were some customer complaints about customer service and refund issues

HotPot AI is a useful AI professional headshot generator that’s worth a try.

The tool was created for people who want to reimagine themselves in a variety of styles, no matter if it’s business attire or an athlete’s outfit. It creates professional headshots, AI selfies, and glamour shots to show off your face and body.

HotPot AI is perfect for use in a variety of environments. You can improve your social media presence, refresh your LinkedIn profile, or play around and explore variations.

You can use various clothing styles, magnificent scenes, and other similar customizations.

Using HotPot AI, you can generate a wide range of images, starting from a 20-image set and ending with 800 photos. The tool also includes a background remover.

Pros:

Wide range of features that cater to all users

Can create great AI-generated and realistic headshots

Includes a wide range of artistic filters and effects

Its interface is easy to navigate and well-designed

Cons:

Some customers complained about the amount of data required to produce good results

Secta Labs is an AI-powered headshot generator that was designed for professionals looking for an easy way to create high-quality images.

To start using Secta, you must upload 25 of your favorite photos of yourself. The critical thing to consider here is the clarity of the selfies, which will impact the AI’s ability to generate a model of your face.

The AI then creates hundreds of iterations of photos in less than an hour, making it the fastest processing tool from this list. You can use the New Photoshoot Tool to create even more if these are insufficient.

The generated images are presented in a private library that lets you pick the ones you like. If you don’t like any of them, Secta Labs offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Includes a helpful set of great backdrop options

Ideally suited for LinkedIn headshots

Image generation takes only 60 minutes

The company is praised for its efficiency

Can create employee maps for large companies

Cons:

Even though the quality is good, some results were skewed

The Multiverse AI is a useful AI-powered headshot generator that takes your selfies and transforms them into professional headshots.

To use this app, you must upload a set of selfies, and then the AI will take this information and generate 100 custom headshots.

Big companies like McKinsey and Google use this tool, allowing them to create headshots efficiently and quickly. This makes it a perfect tool for keynote speakers, modifying your LinkedIn profile, and even creating impressive resumes.

The AI engine that processes the photos was designed to capture your essence.

Furthermore, The Multiverse AI can generate professional corporate photos of your team, making it perfect for remote work.

Pros:

Includes a variety of modes for optimal experience

Each digital place has its specific traits

It includes digital spaces like social media sites, online games, etc.

Perfect for creating fast and professional headshots

Cons:

The upload phase can be cumbersome and confusing to beginners

Try in on AI is a powerful AI headshot generator tool that gives selfie-takers a magic way of transforming photos into professional-grade shots.

This tool was designed with individuals in mind, allowing users to improve and refresh their LinkedIn profile without hiring a professional photographer.

Corporations can also use it to create professional virtual team photos.

To initiate the process, you’ll need to upload photos to the app, and then the AI will generate a wide range of headshots identical to professionally taken studio photos.

Try it on AI also includes a variety of styling ideas, making it easier than ever to customize your photos. The company offers tools, including Express AI (quick generation), Creative Studio (custom portraits), and Edit Your Own Tools (image editing).

Pros:

Creates studio-quality headshots from base images

Designed for individuals and companies alike

The image results are high-quality

Cons:

The number of tools can be confusing for users looking to generate headshots fast

Media.io AI Headshot Generator is an advanced tool that uses AI to generate professional-level headshots that look natural and real.

This tool was designed to improve anybody’s online presence by creating high-quality renderings of them in different environments.

To start using the tool, you must upload a set of selfies, and the AI will use these to create amazingly life-like headshots. They can be used on LinkedIn, resumes, and social media.

Media.io AI Headshot Generator includes a variety of backgrounds, lighting effects, varied clothes styles, poses, and even expressions.

It’s valuable for individuals who want to refresh their online presence and brands who want to build credibility.

Pros:

Generates photorealistic headshots for business, social, or personal environments

The AI algorithm analyzes your facial features and creates amazing photos

Extensive range of backgrounds, lighting effects, poses, and expressions

Cons:

Customers need to know exactly what they want for the best results

PFPMaker AI Headshot Generator is a completely free tool that uses AI to create amazing headshots. It was designed with individuals and companies in mind, allowing them to refresh their online presence quickly.

Instead of spending a lot of money and time to reach specific photoshoots, using the PFPMaker AI Headshot Generator saves the day.

You can start by uploading a single photo to the engine, and the AI will generate dozens of corporate headshots. Each picture will have a unique background, color set, and style.

Even though this tool isn’t as complex as others from the list, it still provides some good results. The selfie you upload must be clear and preferably with a simple background for best results.

Pros:

Includes a variety of backdrop options to choose from

Perfect for business scenes and corporate use

Works perfectly for LinkedIn profile images

Results are shown in 60 minutes

Cons:

The menus can be confusing at times

You may also be interested in:

How To Create a Professional Headshot with AI

Open Aragon.ai in your preferred browser. Click Create Yours Now and log in to your account. Check the information presented in the small video, and click Try Now. Answer the few questions presented by the tool, including your gender, age, eye color, hair color, and ethnicity. Click through the red bubbles to see all the tips about your selfies. Click the OK, I understand the above button. Upload at least six images of yourself to help the AI, and click the Continue button. Choose a suitable license for you by clicking the respective plan. Wait for the images to be created.

As you can see, there are plenty of options on the market. Choosing the right AI professional headshot generator will come down to your preference.

What AI-powered app did you pick? Feel free to share in the comment section below.