After months in web version, Excel on Windows finally gets Check Performance feature

It’s been months since Microsoft announced the Check Performance feature arrived for Excel on the Web. Now, it seems like the Redmond company is expanding this feature even further, and it’s now in beta testing for folks with Excel on Windows on Beta v. 2312 (Build 17126.20004).

The Check Performance feature helps make big worksheets run faster by finding and fixing unnecessary formatting and extra data. It automatically spots issues and gives suggestions for fixing them, and you get through it by going to Review > Check Performance.

And then, in the Workbook Performance pane, you have two ways to fix issues: you can check the cells causing problems on each worksheet and click “Optimize sheet,” or you can remove troublesome cells from all worksheets by clicking “Optimize all.”

Microsoft Excel has also improved its copy-and-paste ability, as we previously reported.

Excel for the web now has three big improvements: smoother drag and drop, autofill, and better paste options. You can move rows or columns easily, fill cells faster with autofill, and choose specific paste options like “Formulas only” or “Formatting only.”

Microsoft also says that this feature is rolling out gradually to ensure they work smoothly and may adjust or remove them based on feedback, so there’s a chance of you not getting it even if you’re a Beta Insider. This potential change includes the possibility of removing a feature entirely, even after testing with Insiders.