After four years break, Google Translate finally adds support for new languages

In the past 4 years, Google did not add support for new languages in Google Translate. After the long break, Google today announced that it is adding support for five new languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. Together these five languages are spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide.

Google Translate will support both text translation and website translation for the newly added languages. Google also mentioned that Translate supports virtual keyboard input for Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur.

You can check out the newly supported languages at Google Translate.

Source: Google