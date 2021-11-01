The Apple Watch has had fall detection for some years now, and we have regular reports on how this feature saves lives after automatically calling for assistance when users fall and hurt themselves.

Now, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple is looking to add car crash detection to the iPhone.

The feature would presumably work similarly to the Apple Watch, where the motion sensors would detect the characteristics of a car crash and then offer to call emergency contacts (including 911), and offer the user the opportunity to cancel the call before automatically completing it if the user is unable to do so.

The feature has of course been in the Pixel handsets for some time now, as can be seen in the screenshots below:

Gallery

Crash detection will reportedly hit the iPhone sometime next year, and we hope Apple rolls it out as a software update to all iPhones rather than keep it as a special feature for the latest handsets.

via the verge