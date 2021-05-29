In May 2020 we reported that Microsoft added plans to add in-line translation to Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android to their roadmap. At the time we did not expect delivery to stretch all the way into 2021, but today we are happy to report Microsoft is preparing to roll out the feature, which is already available on the desktop, to mobile users.

The feature is powered by Microsoft’s Translation Services and will allow users to translate channel posts that are in another language, into the language of their choice.

To translate, press and hold the message and then tap Translate. To return a translated message to the original language, press and hold the message and then tap See original (language).

To set the language that you want messages translated to, tap Settings > Translation and then choose the desired language.

The feature will be rolling out on the Teams iOS and Android from the latest store builds and should be available from early June with complete rollout by mid-July.