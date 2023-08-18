Adoption rate of generative AI will be greatly accelerated thanks to the new Microsoft x IBM partnership

Adoption rate of generative AI in companies everywhere should happen faster now, thanks to a new AI partnership between IBM and Microsoft. According to the press release published by IBM this week, IBM Consulting will leverage the power and skills of Azure OpenAI Service to offer AI solutions and address specific cases, such as:

Procurement and source to pay: a solution designed to improve efficiency and save time.

Summarization and content generation: a solution that will greatly automatize different aspects of content creation for companies.

Streamline healthcare processes: this solution will automatize complex medical records, and ease the prospect of the authorization process.

Enterprise search and knowledge base: this solution will automatize different manual processes still in place, while also creating and managing knowledge portfolios.

Businesses are looking for responsible ways to adopt and integrate multi-model generative AI solutions that augment the work their teams are doing in areas such as creative content and code creation, content summarization and search. Our work with Microsoft is another example of IBM’s open ecosystem model designed to bring value to clients while helping them responsibly build and scale generative AI across their businesses.

A faster adoption rate of generative AI means smaller companies will benefit from it

With this partnership, IBM and Microsoft want to enhance the adoption rate of generative AI by using artificial intelligence to grow a company’s sales, reputation, and presence in the market. While AI will not replace any existing position, it will greatly ease the process of developing, releasing, and selling a product.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released a study proving that smaller to middle companies would greatly benefit from AI, as artificial intelligence would provide expertise in places where it lacks, due to budget limitations, while it would also greatly automatize existing processes.

With the rise of Windows Copilot, and Microsoft integrating it into every of its products, it seems inevitable that AI will be a part of every organization’s infrastructure.

But what do you think about it? Let us hear your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.