Microsoft Azure ChatGPT allows enterprises to run ChatGPT within their network

Microsoft Azure ChatGPT will allow your organization to run ChatGPT on all of its network’s devices, which would effectively mean a smoother work experience, as ChatGPT is capable of correcting and editing blocks of code, among other tasks.

Microsoft uploaded Azure ChatGPT on GitHub, and it’s open-source, with private Azure hosting. If your company already uses Azure, then adding ChatGPT to it should not be very complicated.

ChatGPT has grown explosively in popularity as we all know now. Business users across the globe often tap into the public service to work more productively or act as a creative assistant. ChatGPT on Azure solution accelerator is our enterprise option. This solution provides similar user experience to ChatGPT but offered as your private ChatGPT.

The GitHub page provides all the necessary information to install and deploy Microsoft Azure ChatGPT.

What are the benefits of using Microsoft Azure ChatGPT

According to the developers, Microsoft Azure ChatGPT will bring a lot of benefits to your organization. Some of these include:

Private: Built-in guarantees around the privacy of your data and fully isolated from those operated by OpenAI. Controlled: Network traffic can be fully isolated to your network and other enterprise-grade security controls are built in. Value: Deliver added business value with your own internal data sources (plug and play) or use plug-ins to integrate with your internal services (e.g., ServiceNow, etc).

Will you use Microsoft Azure ChatGPT or will you wait for another AI solution?