The Adobe Lightroom app is now available to download directly from the Microsoft Store.

Management by the Store app means that Adobe can ditch the Creative Cloud app to manage and update the app, with the result you have one less app running in the background on your system

The powerful photo editing app features:

AUTO EDIT: One-click photo editing powered by Adobe Sensei machine learning to make a pleasing image.

EASY PRESETS: Make dramatic changes to your photos with our single touch photo editor.

HEALING BRUSH: Remove nearly anything from your image to get the photo you want.

COLOR MIXER: Refine and tweak colors to make your photos pop.

CLARITY, TEXTURE AND DEHAZE: bring your photos to life with these industry-leading tools.

SELECTIVE ADJUSTMENTS: Precisely edit any part of a photo.

GEOMETRY: Create clean shots by adjusting the image perspective with easy-to-use upright and geometry tools.

RAW EDITING: Import and edit raw images.

PROFILES: use these one-tap miracles to create visually striking changes to the look and feel of your photos.

CURVES: Make advanced photo edits to change color, exposure, tone, and contrast.

HDR Panoramas: Stitch a series of high-quality images into a stunning panorama in just a few clicks

Learning and inspiration right in the app

GUIDED TUTORIALS: Follow step-by-step in-app guides by photo pros and educators to take a photo from original to outstanding.

INSPIRATIONAL EDITS: From portraits to abstract to animals, see images evolve from capture to final, and view the sequence of editing steps used.

CONTEXTUAL HELP: Tap the ? icon in edit mode to see relevant features and how to use them to get the result you want.

Store, Organize and Manage

ORGANIZE & MANAGE: Use folders, albums, star ratings and flags to highlight your best photos.

FIND PHOTOS FAST: Lightroom uses artificial intelligence to categorize your photos based on the subject or people in them. A quick search for “mountains” will yield all photos with mountains.

CREATIVE CLOUD STORAGE: Your original photos and edits are backed up automatically to the cloud for access across your devices.

The app has a 7 day free trial and is part of Adobe’s subscription service starting at $9.99 per month.

Via WindowsArea.