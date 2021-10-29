Microsoft Search is Microsoft’s secure, easy to manage, enterprise search experience that works across applications such as Teams, SharePoint and Outlook to deliver more relevant search results and increase productivity.

Microsoft Search uses the intelligence of the Microsoft Graph to surface relevant content allowing users to use personalized search to discover people & content in the context of your work.

Today Microsoft announced that they will be allowing Microsoft Search admins to create and modify out-of-the-box and custom search verticals in Microsoft Search.

Admins will be able to modify search verticals(tabs on top of search result page) and add new verticals with SharePoint content for your user search page.

You can add search verticals that are relevant to your organization. For example, you could create a vertical for marketing-related content and another for sales, based on the type of information that each department needs.

These new customization capabilities will be accessed in the Search & intelligence admin centre under the Customizations tab.

The feature will begin rolling out to Targeted Release (select users) beginning in late November 2021 and Microsoft expects the Standard Release rollout to begin in early January 2022 and be completed by late January 2022.

Interested admins can read more about the new feature here.