During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, we got our first taste of Sledgehammer Games’ next instalment to the Call of Duty franchise with nine minutes of surprisingly stealthy World War 2 action.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been an open secret for quite some time with the number of leaks that’s surrounded its announcement, but thankfully we haven’t had to wait long since the official reveal, during an in-game Call of Duty Warzone event, to learn more about the next series instalment thanks to a new gameplay trailer.

Showing off gameplay from the war-torn city of Stalingrad, the trailer is remarkably slow for a Call of Duty campaign, with only a few flurries of frantic firefights interspersed between sneaking through some incredibly detailed environments.

With Sledgehammer Games having handled a World War 2 setting in the past during their aptly named Call of Duty: WWII, it’s hardly a surprise that they know how to handle, and do interesting things with, this setting that we’ve seen countless times over throughout games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to launch on November 5th so it’s not too long before it’ll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.

PlayStation players who preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard will be able to play the game first, thanks to open beta and early access periods which is exclusive to the console.