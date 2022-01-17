Acer announces TravelMate B3 and Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptops with Windows 11 SE

Back in November 2021, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences. Windows 11 SE differs from the existing Windows 11 versions including Windows 11 Education in many ways. You can learn more about the new Windows 11 SE OS here.

Today, Acer announced that its Acer TravelMate B3 and Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptops will be available for education customers with Windows 11 SE. These laptops are MIL-STD 810H certified and feature shock-absorbent bumpers, making them tough enough to withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force and drop from up to 4 ft (1.22 m). Both laptops can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 also features Acer Antimicrobial Design, a dockable Wacom AES pen and 5 MP HDR world-facing camera.

Pricing and Availability:

The TravelMate B3 (TMB311-32) will be available in EMEA in Q1’22, starting at EUR 359; and in the UK from £210.

The TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) will be available in EMEA in Q1’22, starting at EUR 539 and in the UK from £259.

Source: Microsoft