It’s been a long time since we have revisited the project to run Windows 10 on ARM on the Lumia 950 XL, a now 5-year-old handset.

This does not mean the hackers have given up on the project, however, and today one of the leaders in the arena, Imbushuo, has posted evidence of a new breakthrough – the ability to drive two screens via the display dock.

Two screens of 950XL: it has some glitches, but generally saying it works pic.twitter.com/IQu6ZI5rrI — Sunshine Biscuit at scale (@imbushuo) August 20, 2020

The original Lumia 950 XL running Windows 10 Mobile of course already had this capability via Continuum, but that was a solution limited by Windows 10 Mobile. Imbushuo had to hack kernel-mode drivers to enable the same support on Windows 10 on ARM, which is of course much more powerful.

I mean the pandemic made me bored enough, and I've already got a prototype of loading a Windows kernel mode driver in a user mode process within a few hours' time: https://t.co/FIoqm923ev (imo if KMDF drivers don't need MMIO/DPC/…, they should be pure UMDF things) https://t.co/6puDTQPzmG pic.twitter.com/ihG84RBQLE — Sunshine Biscuit at scale (@imbushuo) August 15, 2020

While the work by itself is not that significant, given the dated hardware, it does make us think that it will probably not be long before we see Windows 10 on ARM running on the Surface Duo, which is, after all, a rather simple dual-screen platform also, especially when Microsoft made it clear it’s bootloader is unlocked.

What do our readers think of this hack? Let us know below.