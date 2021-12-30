Epic Games has announced that a trio of Tomb Raider games are the latest titles to be given away, for free, following the end of their holiday game giveaway bonanza.

Now that Epic’s daily giveaways of free games has ended, we’re back to the company’s regularly scheduled programming, where we’re given an assortment of free games to claim for an entire week, so missing out hopefully shouldn’t be so much of a problem.

With Epic Games giving away three games or free this week, it’s currently unclear if next week we’ll only get one free game in its place, to balance things back out. In whatever case, Epic Games has announced next week’s free game to be Gods Will Fall.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the games that you’re able to claim now, as well as next week’s offerings:

Tomb Raider GOTY – Available Now

Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Available Now

Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the cross-hairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find the secret before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity. With that, she sets out for Siberia on her first Tomb Raiding expedition.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Available Now

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Gods Will Fall – Available January 6th

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman and child. To those who don’t submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits.