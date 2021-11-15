OnePlus will be releasing its next-generation flagship phone, called OnePlus 10 Pro, in early 2022, probably in the first quarter. A few days ago, we posted leaked images of the back of the upcoming handset, leaving many of you wanting more. This is the day when your anticipation ends as a new leak supposedly reveals the final design of the new OnePlus flagship phone.

Zouton in collaboration with famous tipster @OnLeaks has posted a video showing off what they claim to be the final design of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The video shows off the flagship smartphone from every angle, giving us a clear idea about what the smartphone looks like both from the front and the back.

Gallery

As can be seen in the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a curved display muck like its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor except for the fact that the former has Galaxy S21-styled camera module on the back housing three cameras and flash. The power button and the alert slider are located on the right side of the smartphone, which is nothing new OnePlus flagships. The left side is where you’ll find the volume rocker.

Talking about the front part, the smartphone has a single front-facing camera, located on the right corner of the display. However, details about the front and back cameras are yet to surface on the internet, so you may have to wait for another leak that will reveal all the camera details.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

As for the specifications, it’s said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched flagship Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be called Snapdragon 898. The base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The leak also says the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to the 125W fast-charging technology, the battery is expected to fully charge in just 20 minutes.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO PRICE AND RELEASE DATE

The exact release date of the smartphone is not yet known, but it’s expected that the smartphone will release in the first quarter of 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069.