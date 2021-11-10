The first half of 2022 will be very exciting for tech enthusiasts as companies will come with a ton of new announcements. Both Samsung and OnePlus will announce their flagship smartphones in the first half of 2022, and while we know some key details about the former’s next-gen flagship, not much was revealed about the upcoming OnePlus 10. That changes today as we just got what could be considered the very first look at OnePlus’ upcoming flagship phone, courtesy of OnLeaks(via Zouton).

In collaboration with the famous tipster, the publisher has posted renders of the new OnePlus 10 Pro, giving us some idea about what the smartphone looks like from the back. According to the renders, the back panel bears the camera module, the design of which seems to be quite interesting. The camera module resembles the one used in the Galaxy S21 series in the sense that the module extends from the metal frame.

From what we can see in the renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a triple camera setup, though the details about the camera are not known. We can also see the OnePlus logo below the camera module. Unfortunately, the renders don’t show the smartphone from the front. However, it’s important to note that these renders are based on the early prototype of the OnePlus 10 Pro, so don’t be too surprised if you see a different smartphone at the official launch event.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

As for the specifications, it’s said to be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon processor. The base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price and release date

The exact release date of the smartphone is not yet known, but it’s expected that the smartphone will release in the first quarter of 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069.

Gallery

Meanwhile, you can check out all the OnePlus 10-related news in one place here.