If a poorly timed leak is true, there might just be a Mandalorian game in development for Xbox.

The leak comes courtesy of “Shpeshal Ed” of XboxEra, who hastily deleted the offending tweets, but not before they could circulate and be later replaced with clarification.

“Ok. So you’ll notice…there’s a Mandalorian Funko on Phil’s shelf. Yes. Someone is making a Mandalorian game. Not sure who yet. Sorry.” Ed said in a prime tweet, especially with Phil Spencer being known at this point for hiding easter eggs and hints on his shelf, but sadly, it wasn’t the right Funko.

According to Pure Xbox, Ed later tweeted “hold on…wait. That’s an Arbiter funko?!” as he realised his mistake, but all too late after having already spilt the beans.

Ed later went on to tweet that he “asked if I could mention the game and got the ok.” so hopefully no one will lose their job over this, but it left little doubt that the game is real and in development.

“Yeah, there’s going to be a Mando game.” Ed later fully confirmed in a tweet, that’s still up, as he admitted his mistake. With the game now a very open secret, we might hear a little more about it soon if we’re lucky.

Ok, so liiiiittle bit of a whoopsie. Yeah, there's going to be a Mando game. But um…that's apparently not a Mando Funko. I might have just said something I wasn't supposed to yet. Hoping I didn't just burn my source. Got some apologising to do. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 29, 2021

It may currently be just speculation, but there’s strong reasoning to believe that this Mandalorian game could be an Xbox exclusive, such as is expected from the upcoming Indiana Jones game, another Lucasfilm property, which is being made by Bethesda’s Machine games, a now Xbox owned developer.