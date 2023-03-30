[4 Ways] How to Unlock iCloud Locked iPhone

| Sponsored |

Introduction

Hi,

Recently, I got a refurbished iPhone with iCloud lock on it. I’ve tried to bypass the activation lock, but all effort was futile. Does anyone know how to do this? Please help me out!

If the scenario above sounds familiar, or you are faced with something related and need a solution, this is the right place to be. This post will walk you through four powerful techniques to unlock iCloud-locked phones. So let’s get started.

What Does iCloud Locked Mean?

As part of the configuration process to set up an iPhone, Apple requires end-users to register or log in with Apple ID to enjoy its services. By doing this, the device is automatically locked with the corresponding details- meaning it’s iCloud locked. Unless you (or the owner, in case it’s a second-hand device) leak these details, no intruder can use or manipulate Apple services on the device.

Is it Possible to Unlock an iCloud Locked iPhone?

Definitely! iOS users can unlock an iCloud-locked iPhone conveniently from their homes. If you remember your Apple ID, you can use your Apple ID and password to remove the activation lock. You can contact the previous owner to remove your device from his iCloud account if you use a second-hand device.

If you don’t remember your Apple ID and password and can’t contact the previous owner, you must bypass the activation lock using third-party software. You might wonder how possible that is, especially when you are not grounded in information technology.

How to Unlock an iCloud-Locked iPhone?

Try any of the solutions given down here to unlock your iCloud-locked iPhone today:

Method 1. Unlock an iCloud Locked iPhone without Apple ID [Easiest Way]

One of the easiest solutions on our list is using an iCloud Lock Removal tool like AnyUnlock to bypass the iCloud activation lock you have on your iOS device. AnyUnlock – iPhone Password Unlocker is a highly efficient software program tailored to remove the iCloud lock on an iPhone for users of all levels. It lets you remove iCloud lock on various iOS models, from earlier generations to the latest. So you don’t have to worry about your device types.

Key Features

1-click to remove the iCloud activation lock and Apple ID without a password

Bypasses all screen locks, including ScreenTime Passcode, Screen Passcode, MDM lock, and more.

AnyUnlock has an easy-to-manage interface, allowing you to navigate smoothly, regardless of whether you’re tech-savvy.

To Unlock iCloud Locked iPhone without Apple ID Using AnyUnlock

Step 1: Download and install AnyUnlock. Select Bypass iCloud Activation Lock, and connect the iPhone to your computer through a USB cable.

Step 2: Tap on the Start Now button.

Step 3: Next, AnyUnlock will direct you to a new screen to jailbreak and deactivate the iCloud lock on your iPhone.

Step 4: Click on Bypass Now, and AnyUnlock can immediately remove the iCloud activation lock.

Method 2. Unlock an iCloud Locked iPhone by iCloud DNS Bypass [Difficult]

By altering the DNS configuration settings after connecting to WiFi, you can bypass the iCloud activation lock on your iPhone. This is a free solution that works with all iOS versions. However, it isn’t 100% guaranteed, unlike our first solution.

If you wish to proceed with this solution, here is a quick guide you can follow:

Step 1: Connect the iPhone to a nearby WiFi server by clicking on the appropriate keys. After that, navigate to Settings > WiFi.

Step 2: Locate and click on the info icon (identified as i) beside the WiFi network you connected to.

Select Configure DNS to edit DNS settings.

Step 3: Next, select, and enter the appropriate DNS server address for your location:

USA: 104.154.51.7

104.154.51.7 Asia: 104.155.28.90

104.155.28.90 Europe: 104.155.28.90

104.155.28.90 Others: 78.100.17.60

Step 4: Save your entry, and click on the Activation Help icon on your screen to unlock your iPhone.

Method 3. Get Help from Previous Owner [Passcode Needed]

With the help of the original owner of the iPhone, you can quickly unlock iCloud activation. This effective, free solution works perfectly for all iOS models. However, you must remove the screen lock by entering the corresponding Screen Passcode to grant the previous owner access to your device.

Once that’s set, follow the instructions given here to remove the iCloud lock:

Step 1: Head to the Settings menu by clicking on the gear icon on your screen.

Step 2: On the page that appears, select click on your profile picture to access the interface down here:

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the red Sign Out button.

You will be directed to a new page where you must enter the Apple ID password on the device. When you get to this stage, pass the phone to the previous owner to do the needful, and hit the Turn Off button to complete the process.

Method 4. Using iCloud Find My iPhone to unlock your phone [Apple ID Required]

Do you find it difficult to locate the previous owner in person but can reach out virtually? Then your problem is solved. All you need is to connect (via call), and request the previous owner to remove the device from iCloud.

The previous owner can bypass iCloud lock on the device via Find My iPhone. The process involved is hassle-free. In case the previous owner does know how to do this, here is the stepwise guide to share:

Step 1: Connect with the previous owner, and ask him/her to open iCloud.com.

Step 2: Next, the previous owner should enter the corresponding Apple ID details in the required fields and hit enter to proceed.

Step 3: Ask the person to navigate and click on Find MyiPhone. Once done, select All Devices at the top of your screen, and click on the appropriate iPhone to remove the iCloud lock.

Step 4: Click the Erase iPhone tab and select Remove from Account. The iCloud-locked iPhone will be unlocked automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Go through the frequently asked questions, and answers below to understand this topic better:

1. What happens if an iPhone is iCloud locked?

The iCloud lock is a protective feature designed by Apple to help secure users’ data from intruders in case of theft. When an iPhone is iCloud locked, no one can use the Apple services or manipulate any settings freely. You can use AnyUnlock to remove the iCloud Activation Lock.

2. Is it possible to factory reset a locked iPhone?

Yes, you can subject a locked iPhone to factory reset, but with the condition that you can recollect the screen passcode. However, if you can’t, you must put the device in recovery mode to wipe it. You need a computer with iTunes/Finder software installed to do this.

Conclusion

With each solution above, you can easily unlock iCloud locked iPhone. However, our best solution is AnyUnlock – iCloud Activation Unlocker which can bypass iCloud lock on iPhone/iPad without apple ID and password.