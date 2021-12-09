Halo’s community director, Brian Jarrard, has warned players not to use the Xbox Series X|S feature Quick Resume when playing Halo Infinite due to progression issues.

Throughout Halo Infinite’s campaign, alongside the Spartan Cores, audio logs, and easter eggs to find, there are also a plethora of armour lockers that contain cosmetics for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer.

Unfortunately, as Jarrard explained on Twitter last night, “if you are offline, or disconnected from services – which can occur after Quick Resume – the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory.”

Thankfully for those who have already missed out on some cosmetics due to being disconnected from services by Quick Resume, “the team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix,” Jarrard explained. It’s currently unclear how long this retroactive fix will take to implement.

In the meantime, Jarrard recommends “not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo.” This can be achieved by manually closing the game and restarting it.

If you’re not playing it already, Halo Infinite’s campaign launched yesterday to critical acclaim. In our review, we said that “at £50, Halo Infinite may not be the easiest sell at face value due to the only 10-20 hours of content on offer, but it’s well worth the price. Not just for the next thrilling chapter in Master Chief’s story, but also for the spectacular open world which doesn’t dilute the game’s iconic experience in its expansive breadth.”