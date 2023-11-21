343 Industries hints at future plans after Halo Infinite hits 30 million players milestone

Halo Infinite had quite a rocky start when it first launched back in 2021, and it’s looking to rebound. Now, according to a former Product/Insight Manager at 343 Industries’ LinkedIn page, the Xbox and Windows-exclusive title has surpassed 30 million unique players, up from the 20 million reported in January 2022.

The employee, who worked on the game’s pre-launch analytics readiness and post-launch responsiveness, also mentioned that a new unannounced internal project is in development at the studio.

“Owned the KPI roadmap for an unannounced internal project, leading to the delivery of a mission-critical flight-readiness message in collaboration with multiple producers, designers, and engineers,” the update reads.

Halo Infinite has been praised for its multiplayer gameplay, but it has also been criticized for its lack of content and technical issues.

Back in August, 343 Industries posted a job listing that further fueled speculation for an upcoming Halo project. They were looking for a new Principal Software Engineering Manager, for “the next generation of games and experiences in the studio’s award-winning Halo universe.”

However, the journey ahead may encounter bumps, particularly following the departure of Josep Staten, the creative head of Halo Infinite, who left Microsoft shortly after the studio faced workforce reductions as part of Redmond’s global job cuts.