2 Ways to Bypass Windows 10 Login Screen without Password

You can’t log into Windows 10 because you forgot your password? You tried every possible password, and nothing worked? So, you are stuck on your Windows 10 login screen and can’t go any further? Don’t worry; this article will help you out. We’ll show you how to bypass the Windows 10 login screen without a password. Rest assured, you’ll be able to regain access to your Windows 10 without losing any data.

Method 1: Bypass Windows 10 login with iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer

iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer is a specialized Windows password reset tool designed to reset or remove Windows account passwords. This is the easiest and fastest way to bypass the Windows10 login screen without a password. The tool has the following features:

Safe and easy to use

Quickly reset Windows passwords without losing data.

Add new local administrator accounts for Windows.

Compatible with Windows 7/8/10/11 and Windows Server.

Works for any brand of laptop and desktop computer.

Here is how iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer helps you bypass the Windows 10 login screen without a password.

Step 1: Create a password reset disk.

Since you cannot log in to your Windows 10, you need to complete this step on another computer. If you don’t have a second computer nearby, borrow one from someone else.

Download and install iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer on another working computer, and plug a USB drive into that computer.

Launch iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer and choose the USB Device button.

On the next page, make sure your USB drive is selected and click the Begin Burning button.

Click Yes in the pop-up dialog box to confirm that you want to proceed. The software will immediately begin burning the files needed to bypass the Windows 10 login password to your USB drive to create a password reset disk. The creation process typically takes only a few seconds.

When you see the pop-up dialog box that says “Burned successfully”, it means the password reset disk has been created successfully. Then, eject the USB drive from the computer.

Step 2: Boot your PC from the disk.

Plug the password reset USB drive you just created into the locked computer on which you wish to bypass the Windows 10 login screen.

Start (or restart) your computer, and once it starts, press and hold F12 or F8 (or Esc, depending on the manufacturer of your computer) until the boot menu appears.

In the boot menu, choose your USB drive as the boot device and click OK. Your computer will boot from the USB drive.

When your computer has finished booting from the USB drive, you will see iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer on your screen.

Step 3: Remove the password for your account.

On the iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer window, select your Windows 10, select the user whose password you forgot, and click the Reset Password button.

In the pop-up dialog box, click Yes and your password will immediately be reset to blank (that is, deleted).

Click the Reboot button, then click Yes and quickly remove the USB drive from your computer. Your computer will reboot normally.

Step 4: Bypass the Windows 10 login screen.

Once your computer has finished rebooting, it will skip the Windows 10 login screen and automatically log in to Windows 10 without a password.

Method 2: Bypass Windows 10 login with Command Prompt

If you want to bypass Windows 10 login password without using any third-party software, the Command Prompt is the way to go. Follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Boot your PC from a Windows 10 USB drive.

First, you’ll need to make a Windows 10 bootable USB drive on another working computer, if you don’t have one.

Plug the Windows 10 USB drive into the computer on which you want to bypass the Windows 10 login screen, and then boot the computer from the USB drive.

Step 2: Replace Utilman.exe with Cmd.exe.

After your PC has finished booting from the USB drive, you will see the “Windows Setup” window. Click Next and then Repair your computer.

Your computer will show a blue “Choose an option” screen. Choose Troubleshoot and then System Image Recovery.

You will see the “Re-image your computer” window. Click Cancel and then Next. On the next page, click the Advanced button, select Install a driver, and click OK. This will bring up an Open dialog.

In the Open dialog, open the operating system drive where your Windows 10 is installed, and then navigate to the Windows\System32 folder.

In the System32 folder, locate the file named Utilman and rename it Utilman1. You need to refresh the current folder to see the changes.

Again, in the System32 folder, locate the file named cmd and rename it Utilman.

Close all windows on your screen, and when you return to the Choose an option screen, choose Continue. Your computer will reboot to Windows 10 as normal.

Step 3: Bypass Windows 10 login password with cmd.

When you get to the Windows 10 login screen, click the Erase of Access button in the lower right corner. This will bring up a Command Prompt window.

In the Command Prompt window, type net user username “” and press Enter. Replace username with your actual Windows account name. This will reset your Windows 10 password to blank.

Close the Command Prompt window and click Sign in on the login screen to log in to Windows 10 without a password.

Wrapping Up

When you forget your Windows 10 password and can’t log in, you may wonder if there’s a way to bypass the Windows 10 login screen without a password. Fortunately, both iSumsoft Windows Password Refixer and Command Prompt can help you do that. Both methods are safe and reliable. Just choose the method that works best for you. It’s worth noting that both methods necessitate the use of a USB drive.