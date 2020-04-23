Zoom surpasses 300 million daily users, up from 10 million users in December 2019

Thanks to the Coronavirus situation around the world, Zoom is now a household name around the world. In December 2019, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. On April 2nd, the number reached to 200 million daily meeting participants. Today, Zoom announced that it has surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants. This is an incredible growth despite negative publicity around security and privacy issues.

Zoom yesterday released a new update to address the security issues. The new update will be bringing better encryption, robust host controls, and more to the app. You can read the full changelog for the Zoom 5.0 update here.