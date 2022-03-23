YouTube has announced that users can now stream nearly 4000 full episodes of TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, however only in the United States.

According to YouTube, and market management firm Nielsen, the Google-owned video and streaming platform reached over 135 million people on TVs in the U.S. in December 2021 which supposedly makes YouTube the “top ad-supported streaming platform with the content people enjoy and the creators they love.”

Despite already seeing healthy viewership, YouTube has decided that they would like to see even more market domination as now they’re offering full seasons of TV shows via YouTube with advertisements, just like regular terrestrial TV.

Alongside now offering full seasons of shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland for free, albeit, with advertisements, YouTube is also launching a new UI with “streamlined navigation and immersive banner art” which should help you to find your favourite shows with greater ease.

In the blog post, YouTube also announced that they are expanding their offering of movies that are similarly available to watch for free with advertisements. Already boasting a catalogue of over 1500 movies, this impressive selection is further being bolstered with the introduction of new titles such as Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride, and Legally Blonde.