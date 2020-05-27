YouTube Kids app now available for Apple TV

Google today announced the availability of YouTube Kids app for Apple TV. Apple TV – Gen 4/Gen 5 4K users can now download the YouTube Kids app from Apple App Store. Once downloaded, to open the app, you can use the Siri Remote and say “Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids.” You can also sign-in with your YouTube account for parent controls and settings.

YouTube Kids app is available to users in:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia (Android and Android TV only), Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada (excluding Quebec), Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ghana, Georgia (Android and Android TV only), Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro (Smart TVs only), Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Serbia (Android and Smart TVs only), Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Zimbabwe.

Source: Google