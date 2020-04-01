Short video content site TikTok has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, leaving other social networks scratching their heads on how to respond.

The first to take definitive action appears to be YouTube, who, according to The Information, is working on a new YouTube feature called Shorts.

Shorts will be a feed of short video inside the YouTube app, uploaded by end-users, and creators will have access to music from YouTube’s catalogue.

YouTube Shorts are expected to hit the app in the latter part of the year.

Via Pocketnow

