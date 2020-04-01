Short video content site TikTok has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, leaving other social networks scratching their heads on how to respond.

The first to take definitive action appears to be YouTube, who, according to The Information, is working on a new YouTube feature called Shorts.

This is potentailly big…. And, bonus: YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki and I talked about TikTok in a podcast episode that will air later this month. We’ve got an item coming soon confirming this news, along with a few of her comments on YouTube & short-form video >>> https://t.co/0Pqm6JqVUz — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 1, 2020

Shorts will be a feed of short video inside the YouTube app, uploaded by end-users, and creators will have access to music from YouTube’s catalogue.

YouTube Shorts are expected to hit the app in the latter part of the year.

Via Pocketnow