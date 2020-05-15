If you have tried accessing YouTube in the past hour, chances are that you were met with errors. It looks like the service is not working for users around the world.

According to Downdetector, YouTube is currently facing issues in the USA, parts of Canada, Brazil, most of Europe, Japan and parts of Australia. Users are seeing errors when trying to open a specific channel. At times, YouTube is also showing “Channel does not exist” message. Downdetector has recorded 61% users are facing issues while watching videos, 37% can’t access the website and 1% are having login issues.

There’s no word on what caused the issue and YouTube hasn’t released an official statement on the issue. We do hope that the issue is fixed soon. We will update here if or when YouTube releases an official statement about the problem.