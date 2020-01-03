Microsoft recently rolled out Phone calls feature to the Your Phone app on Windows 10. The feature lets you make and receive calls on your PC. But the good news is the company has plenty of other interesting features planned for the Your Phone app.

One of the features that the company is planning to add is the ability to sync your phone’s wallpaper. In simple words, the feature will let you set the wallpaper of your smartphone as a background of Your Phone app. If you want it to be transparent, you’ll also be able to do that.

Microsoft Your Phone team is adding ability to sync your phone's wallpaper with the app's background, and acrylic effects (via feature flag AcrylicAndBackground) * ignore the features in the left pane pic.twitter.com/myPHpZ0ubt — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) January 3, 2020

The option to turn the feature can be found in the Settings of the Your Phone app. You’ll need to go to the Settings, and then look for Personalization, under which there is a toggle named “Make app background the same as my phone’s wallpaper”. You’ll have to turn on the toggle in order to enjoy the feature.

Unfortunately, the feature is currently in the A/B testing phase, which means that not everyone will see the option in the Settings of the Your Phone app.

The Your Phone app is available for all iOS and Android handsets but is most prominently featured on high-end Android handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 via the Link to Windows feature.

Microsoft most recently added an improved phone gallery feature to the app, support for using the touch screen on your PC to interact with your phone, dual-SIM support, better notification support, and features such as transmitting your battery status and wallpaper to your PC and support for pen input.

You can download and install Your Phone app on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can head over Microsoft Store and search for the app.