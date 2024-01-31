You’ll soon be able to install extensions on Edge mobile on Android, just like on desktop
About time.
2 min. read
Updated January 31st, 2024
Published January 31st, 2024
Key notes
- Microsoft is apparently working to bring a feature that lets you install extensions on Edge mobile.
- Folks in the insider community have spotted this change in Canary, Edge’s experimental channel, on Android.
- As of now, however, we still can’t confirm if it’s also coming to iOS.
Do YouTube ads bother you a lot? Well, although the popular video-sharing platform is eagerly cracking down on AdBlock users on desktop, you may soon be able to install extensions on Edge mobile on Android to do so.
Folks in the browser’s insider community have spotted a change in the recent build of Canary, Edge’s experimental channel, on Android. The browser’s enthusiast @Leopeva64 shares on (formerly known as Twitter) that there’s a new flag that you can activate to enable the extension on Edge mobile.
You can check the #edge-extensions-android flag by typing edge://flags on the address bar of Edge Canary on Android and hit Enter. The flag’s description reads, “When enabled, users can enable selected extensions on Edge Android.”
Take a peep at the discovery below:
Once the feature has been enabled, you can access it by clicking the three-stripes icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. The “Extensions” menu will then appear. You can add them, just like how it is on the desktop version.
As of now, however, there is no information about whether this feature will also be available on Edge for iOS, but it likely will. Unfortunately, the only way you can join Edge Canary on iOS is through the TestFlight app with limited availability.