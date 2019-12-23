Although many of us don’t like to use our voice to search the web, voice search can be useful in multiple scenarios and, therefore, it’s become a must-have feature to almost all the mobile apps. Besides mobile apps, many companies want to add the ability to perform voice searches to the web equivalents of their mobile apps. One such company is Google-owned YouTube.

As per renowned reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, YouTube is currently working on voice search for the web, meaning it will let users use their voice to perform searches. A microphone icon will appear right beside the rectangular search box, and tapping on the microphone icon will start listening to what you say and will bring the relevant results for you. You can do that on YouTube app on both iOS and Android, and now you’ll soon be able to do that on YouTube web.

YouTube is working on voice search for web pic.twitter.com/NoVk43IHIX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 23, 2019

The feature is currently in the testing phase and that means you’ll have to wait a while to perform a voice search on YouTube web. How many of you prefer voice search over typing on the keyboard? Let us know in the comments section below.