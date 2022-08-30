You can now use Microsoft To Do right from Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft has introduced a new feature in Outlook to help you manage your tasks within the app. The software giant has announced that Microsoft To Do is now rolling out to Outlook for Windows for the Current Channel users. As a result, users can use the To Do app right from Outlook to plan their work and commitments effectively.

Microsoft To Do integration with Outlook is much more than managing tasks. In an official blog post, the company has also highlighted some of the key features that will be part of the integration. The integration lets you view all your flagged emails in Outlook in the Flagged email list of the To Do app. You can go to To Do Settings > Connected Apps > Turn on the Flagged email toggle to enable the feature.

Moreover, you can view all your assigned tasks in a single place. You can now find those from Planner and shared lists in the Assigned to me list. Also, the My Day list in the To Do lets you plan your day and help you stay focussed on what matters to you the most, thereby increasing your daily productivity. All these useful features in To DO are now available in Outlook for Windows for Current Channel users.

Microsoft To Do app in Outlook also respects the theme of your Outlook app. You have set the theme to Dark; the To Do app will also appear in Dark mode for a comfortable viewing experience.

You can get the task management app in Outlook only if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription and are subscribed to the Current Channel. The To Do app integration is available by default for those running Current Channel Version 2207 (Build 15427.20000) or later. If you are running Version 2201 (Build 14827.20000) or later, you need to turn on the Coming Soon toggle to manage your tasks in Outlook.