Apple has just made a big hole in their walled garden by launching a browser extension for Chrome and Edge which allows users to sync their website passwords from Safari in the iPhone and Mac to Chrome or Edge on Windows 10 and back again.

This extends the iOS ecosystem somewhat to Windows and reduces the friction between being a dual Apple and Windows citizen.

Apple describes the extension as such:

iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device with Chrome on Windows.

iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that they are also available on your Apple devices.

The extension is in the Google Chrome Web Store here, and can also be added to Edge by clicking on the Add to Chrome button and following the instructions from there.

