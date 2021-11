Microsoft recently announced Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences.

This version of Windows 11 also comes with its own default wallpaper, which can be seen above.

While I think most of us would prefer our OS is not locked down, many would likely want the colourful Bloom wallpaper on their own desktop.

The Wallpaper Hub now has the wallpaper available in a variety of resolutions.

Grab it from there here.