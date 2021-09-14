Xiaomi Smart Glasses announced with MicroLED optical waveguide technology

Xiaomi yesterday announced Xiaomi Smart Glasses, a new smart wearable device. This is not a consumer product which you can buy anytime soon, you can consider this as a proof of concept and what to expect from Xiaomi in the coming years.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses weighs just 51g and can display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate text right before your eyes through MicroLED optical waveguide technology.

Highlights of Xiaomi Smart Glasses:

It has a display chip measuring just 2.4mm x 2.02mm. Under a microscope, the display is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with individual pixels sized at 4?m—enabling the display to be fitted perfectly within the frame of the glasses. To allow sufficient light to pass through complicated optical structures before reaching the eye even in harsh direct sunlight, we opted for an ultra-efficient monochrome display solution, which is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2 million nits.

By adopting optical waveguide technology which refracts lights at 180°, the MicroLED display accurately transmits light beams to the human eye through the microscopic grating structure of the optical waveguide lens.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses integrates a total of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules, so it is not just a “second screen” for your smartphone, but instead functions as a new smart terminal with independent operating capability. In addition to basic notification, call display, etc., it can also independently complete functions such as navigation, taking photos, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations.

The 5MP camera on the front of the glasses can also take photos and translate text in photos, which is highly convenient when traveling. By utilizing the built-in microphone and proprietary translating algorithm, Xiaomi Smart Glasses is capable of transcribing audio into text with translations in real time. The indicator light next to the camera will illuminate when the camera is in-use to indicate that photos are being taken.

To achieve this high-level of functionality, the glasses need to be equipped with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touch pad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Android operating system, and more.

Source: Xiaomi